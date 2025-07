A MAN IS due to appear before a judge in Dublin following the seizure of over a large quantity of drugs, with an estimated value of over €700,000.

Gardaí arrested the man, aged in his 20s, in the early hours of yesterday morning following a routine traffic stop in Dublin. A search of his vehicle led to the discovery of an estimated €10,000 worth of cannabis.

Three follow-up searches of properties in the Dublin area yesterday led to the seizure of an estimated €705,000 worth of a number of drugs. A woman, aged in her 20s, was arrested during the course of one search and released later.

The man has since been charged in relation to the €715,000 discovery and is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court later this morning. The seized drugs have been sent to labs for forensic analysis.

Advertisement