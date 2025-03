A MAN IN his 30s is due to appear in court this afternoon after being charged in connection with an assault in Cork city on Wednesday morning.

The assault took place at approximately 11:40am on Wellington Road. The charged man was arrested yesterday and detained at a garda station in Cork city under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

The injured man remains in Cork University Hospital, where he is receiving medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigations are ongoing at this time, gardaí said, and continue to appeal for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Wellington Road and Military Hill area between 11:00am and 12:00pm on Wednesday 19th March 2025 are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mayfield Garda Station on 021 455 8510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.