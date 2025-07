A MAN IS in critical condition after getting into difficulty while swimming at a popular cliff diving spot in Co Donegal yesterday.

Emergency services were called to the ‘Diving Boards’ area near Bundoran shortly after 4.40pm yesterday.

The cliffs, located between Bundoran’s main beach and the Rougey walkway, are a well-known local diving location.

An RNLI lifeboat crew was dispatched to the scene, and two local lifeguards also entered the water to help with the rescue.

Speaking to The Journal, an RNLI spokesperson said the man was lifted from the water onto the rescue boat by two RNLI volunteers and both lifeguards.

An ambulance was waiting on the slipway nearby, and the man was taken to Sligo University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition today.