#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Wednesday 1 September 2021
Advertisement

Man detained in connection with murder of Conor O'Brien in Co Meath

The man was arrested in Carlow last night for possession of a handgun.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 1 Sep 2021, 9:42 PM
10 minutes ago 2,072 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5537871
Conor O'Brien was found dead on Friday morning.
Image: Garda Press Office
Conor O'Brien was found dead on Friday morning.
Conor O'Brien was found dead on Friday morning.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN IN his 50s has been formally detained in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien in Enfield, Co Meath.

The man was arrested in Carlow last night for possession of a handgun. He is being detained at Carlow Garda Station and was questioned throughout today.

Gardaí said this evening that the man is now formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of Conor O’Brien in Enfield on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the force has no further comment at this time.

Conor O’Brien, who is originally from Gorey, Co Wexford, was found with a gunshot wound at the back of a house on the Trim Road in Enfield on Friday morning.

He had been living in Enfield for a number of months in a self-contained apartment at the rear of the main residence, owned by a relative.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

A number of people in the area heard a single ‘bang’ on the evening Conor was killed.

Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting is being asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie