Man detained in connection with murder of Conor O'Brien in Co Meath

A MAN IN his 50s has been formally detained in connection with the murder of 19-year-old Conor O’Brien in Enfield, Co Meath.

The man was arrested in Carlow last night for possession of a handgun. He is being detained at Carlow Garda Station and was questioned throughout today.

Gardaí said this evening that the man is now formally detained for offences connected with the fatal shooting of Conor O’Brien in Enfield on Thursday night.

A spokesperson for the gardaí said the force has no further comment at this time.

Conor O’Brien, who is originally from Gorey, Co Wexford, was found with a gunshot wound at the back of a house on the Trim Road in Enfield on Friday morning.

He had been living in Enfield for a number of months in a self-contained apartment at the rear of the main residence, owned by a relative.

A number of people in the area heard a single ‘bang’ on the evening Conor was killed.

Anyone with any information about the fatal shooting is being asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.