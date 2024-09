A MAN HAS drowned after getting into difficulty in the water off the coast of Co Donegal.

The man, who was in his 60s, got into difficulty while at Marameelan near Dungloe.

The incident happened just before 8pm and the alarm was raised.

Advertisement

The emergency services rushed to the scene.

The man was removed from the water but was pronounced dead at the scene.

The local coroner, Dr Denis McCauley, has been notified and arrangements are being made to carry out a postmortem on the deceased.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed the incident.