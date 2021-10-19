Man (30s) dies after car collides with parked truck in Co Meath

A MAN HAS died after the car he was driving struck a parked truck in Co Meath yesterday evening.

The incident happened on the R147 in Carnaross, Kells.

Shortly before 9.30pm, gardaí received a report that a car had collided with the back of a truck that was parked on the roadside.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has been taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem examination is expected to take place.

The R147 is road is currently closed between Kells and Virginia as garda forensic collision investigators carry out a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling between Kells and Virginia last night between 9pm and 10pm and who may have camera footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kells Garda Station on 046 92 80820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.