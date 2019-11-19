Man (70s) dies after car he was driving enters ditch in Co Cork

A MAN HAS died after the car he was driving struck a ditch in Co Cork in the early hours of the morning.

The incident happened in the Taur area of Newmarket at around 12.18am.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the sole occupant of the car.

The body has been taken to the City Morgue at Cork University Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The scene of the incident remains closed for a forensic examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly those who may have travelled through the area between 12.10am and 12.30am, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.