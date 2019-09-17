Man (70s) dies after car he was driving struck a wall in Co Roscommon

A MAN IN his 70s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Roscommon.

The incident happened when the car the man was driving struck a wall at Ballyforan at around 4.50am this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

The driver, a man in his 70s, was taken to Roscommon University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. A post-mortem examination is due to take place later today.

A female passenger was uninjured in the incident.

The road remains closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.