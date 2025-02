A MAN HAS died and another was seriously injured following a public order incident in Dublin City Centre in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí said that the incident happened on South Anne Street, just off Grafton Street in the southside of the city.

The street is popular with locals and tourists, with a number of bars, restaurants and nightclubs located in the surrounding area.

A man was injured in the incident and taking to St James’s Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The scene of the incident has been sealed for an examination and investigations are ongoing.