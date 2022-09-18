Man (50s) dies after being hit by Luas tram

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN IN his 50s has died after being hit by a Luas tram in Cabra, Dublin, in the early hours of this morning.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal collision at Broombridge shortly after 1am.
A man later passed away from his injuries. His body has been removed from the scene to the City Morgue where a post-mortem will take place.
A garda spokesperson said a technical examination of the scene has been completed by Forensic Collision Investigators.
Gardaí are appealing to any witnesses of the incident or road users who may have video footage, to make this available to them.
Gardaí can be contacted at Cabra Garda Station on 01 666 7400, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
