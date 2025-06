A MAN IN his 50s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Derry.

The incident happened around shortly after midday yesterday on Grange Road in Magherafelt.

The victim has been named as 54-year-old Tony Wright, who was from the local area.

Police said the crash involved a silver Peugeot Partner van.

Emergency services responded quickly, and Tony Wright was taken to hospital with serious injuries. He died a short time later.

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dash-cam footage to come forward to assist with the investigation. A

nyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 666 of 01/06/25, or report online via the PSNI website.