A MAN IN his 40s has died after sustaining a head injury while climbing a gully above the Benbulben Forest Walk yesterday evening.

The local man is understood to have slipped while climbing the gully while out with another climber. Both climbers were active members of Sligo Leitrim Mountain Rescue Team, a spokesperson for the team has said.

The man’s body was removed from the scene and has been taken to Sligo University Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

15 Mountain Rescue volunteers responded to the call and attended the scene, alongside two ambulances from the National Ambulance Service and members of An Garda Siochána. The coast guard helicopter rescue was also dispatched from Strandhill in the operation, but a helicopter rescue could not be attempted due to the location and prevailing winds, the spokesperson said.

Henry Doherty, spokesperson for Sligo Mountain Rescue Team, paid tribute to the man and his family.

“As a team, we are all devastated at the loss of our friend and colleague, for almost a decade he was a dedicated member of the team coming to assist those in need. He was compassionate, professional, friendly and always had a big smile wherever you would meet him,” Doherty said.

He extended condolences on behalf of the team towards the man’s family.

“We would also like to reassure the public that as we go through this period of mourning that the team is fully operational and ready to respond to anyone who may get into difficulty in the upland areas of Sligo and Leitrim,” Doherty said.