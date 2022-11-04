Man (50s) dies in workplace accident in Co Cavan

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN HAS died following a workplace accident in Co Cavan yesterday afternoon.
Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) attended the scene at a business premises on the Kells Road in Bailieboro.
A man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead and his body was taken to Cavan Mortuary.
The HSA has launched an investigation into the workplace fatality.
It said no further information is available at this time.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
