Man (50s) dies in workplace accident in Co Cavan

A MAN HAS died following a workplace accident in Co Cavan yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) attended the scene at a business premises on the Kells Road in Bailieboro.

A man, aged in his 50s, was pronounced dead and his body was taken to Cavan Mortuary.

The HSA has launched an investigation into the workplace fatality.

It said no further information is available at this time.