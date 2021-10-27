#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 27 October 2021
Man due in court over seizure of €150k worth of suspected cannabis in Monaghan

The drugs were seized following the search of a house in Monaghan on Monday.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 27 Oct 2021, 9:32 AM
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN IS DUE in court this morning charged over the seizure of more than €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herbs. 

The suspects drugs were seized following the search of a house in Monaghan on Monday. 

At around 9pm on Monday, gardaí linked to Carrickmacross Garda Station searched the premises under Operation Tara. 

A man, aged in his early 20s, was arrested at the scene and held at Carrickmacross Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice Drugs Trafficking Act 1996.

He will appear before a sitting of Monaghan District Court today at 10.30am. 

Operation Tara was launched by gardaí in July to tackle illegal drug dealing at all levels across the country. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

