A MAN IS due in court this morning in connection with the seizure of €9.6 million worth of drugs and €1.1 million in cash in north Dublin.

The drugs were seized after a search of a property in The Ward, Dublin 11 on Friday evening. They include cocaine, cannabis, ketamine, LSD, and MDMA.

The drugs were initially estimated to be worth €8 million.

A man in his 50s was arrested under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 on Friday. He has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.