FORMER OLYMPIC SWIMMING coach George Gibney has arrived back in Ireland after an extradition from the US.

It is understood he was taken to a garda station following his return.

In a statement this morning, the Garda Press Office outlined that a man in his 70s is currently being detained at a garda station in Dublin.

A Garda spokesperson said the man will appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.

The man was arrested by gardaí attached to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau this morning. The division investigates allegations including sexual offences.

“Following an extradition from the United States of America at the request of the Irish authorities, a male (70s) was arrested by Gardaí attached to the Garda National Protective Services Bureau this morning, Tuesday 22nd July 2025 and is being brought before a sitting at the Criminal Courts of Justice at approximately 10:30am,” the Garda spokesperson said.