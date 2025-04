THE SEARCH FOR a man who is believed to have fallen overboard from a yacht on Saturday is set to continue this morning.

On Saturday night, a 999 call was received from the UK-registered vessel by the Coast Guard Coordination centre in Dublin.

The yacht was around 16 nautical miles south of Dunmore East, off the coast of Co Waterford.

An extensive search of the area south of Dunmore East was conducted from midnight on Saturday through Sunday for the man.

The search team included two Coast Guard helicopters, a UK Coast Guard fixed wing, as well a number of lifeboats.

The search was suspended last night.