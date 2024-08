POLICE IN THE North are appealing for information after a man was found with his arms bound after reportedly being attacked by three masked men.

The assault happened in the early hours of this morning in the Bushmills Road area of Coleraine.

The PSNI received a report at around 3.40am that an injured man had been found in the area with his arms bound.

The man had injuries to his face and chest and it’s reported that he was assaulted by three masked men.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries are ongoing and appealed to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, including dash-cam or other footage, to make contact with police.

Reports can also be submitted online using the PSNI’s non-emergency reporting form or anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.