A PERSON HAS been taken to hospital after presenting to a Dublin garda station with injuries following a stabbing incident.

The incident happened at around 5pm this evening on Liam Mellows Road, Finglas.

Following the incident, an injured male presented to Finglas Garda Station.

He was taken to Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown where his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Investigations are ongoing.