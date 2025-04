A MAN HAS been given a 20-month suspended sentence for hitting a motorcyclist after taking an illegal turn across a junction in his car.

Egidijus Stasaitis (41) of Mount Drynam Avenue, Kinsealy, Swords, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to dangerous driving causing serious harm at Pinnock Hill on 25 September 2023.

Garda Mark Gandola told the court the injured party broke his pelvis, his wrist, his ankle and his finger when Stasaitis’ BMW hit him. He was in rehab for two and a half months and still takes painkillers almost daily.

There was nothing in the bus lane and the motorcyclist pulled into it undertaking a car. Stasaitis was coming from the opposite direction, made an illegal right turn across the junction and hit the injured party.

CCTV of the incident was shown to the court. The court heard Stasaitis’ car was written off.

There were double white lines and signage on the road saying not to overtake and it was a 60 km/h zone, however, the court did not hear what speed both parties were travelling at. Garda Gandola witnessed the accident himself as he happened to be present.

Stasaitis remained at the scene and tested negative for intoxicants. He told gardaí he was just trying to get home quicker and was impatient so took the illegal turn.

Advertisement

“He came from nowhere… I know I shouldn’t have turned there,” Stasaitis told the court.

Under cross-examination, Gandola agreed with Ronan O’Carroll BL, defending, that his client has no previous convictions and was free of all intoxicants. He works as a security manager and is originally from Lithuania.

O’Carroll noted that the injured party suffered significant injuries but “fortunately we are not dealing with a fatality”. O’Carroll added that his client needed his car for work and has an “unblemished driving history”.

He said his client had “a temporary lapse of judgement” and by his own admission was “impatient”.

“This is a gentleman who has shown regret and remorse,” said O’Carroll.

Judge Martin Nolan acknowledged that the victim sustained serious injuries and that Stasaitis had crossed a double white line. He said, having watched CCTV footage of the accident, it was obvious that the motorcyclist was travelling at excessive speed and that Stasaitis “just didn’t see him”.

“He was not expecting to encounter a vehicle travelling at that speed, so he didn’t see it for good reasons. Motorbikes are difficult to pick up – particularly at high speed and he could be excused for not picking it up,” Judge Nolan continued.

“The motorbike contributed to the situation,” Judge Nolan said while again acknowledging that he suffered horrific injuries. He imposed a 20-month sentence, which he suspended in full on strict conditions.

“If the bike was travelling at a normal speed different considerations would have applied. The double white lines are there for a reason, to stop people doing what [the accused] did on a busy road,” Judge Nolan said.