This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 15 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man in his 30s dies after being hit by car on M1 motorway

Gardaí are investigating the incident and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 15 Apr 2020, 7:50 AM
54 minutes ago 8,291 Views 2 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5074584
File photo of M1.
Image: Google Street View
File photo of M1.
File photo of M1.
Image: Google Street View

A MAN WHO was walking on the M1 motorway in Co Meath has died after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 12.15am on the M1 Southbound between junctions eight and nine.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and gardaí have requested the services of forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time in question and have camera footage (including dashcam footage) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie