Man in his 30s dies after being hit by car on M1 motorway

A MAN WHO was walking on the M1 motorway in Co Meath has died after being struck by a car in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí are investigating the incident that occurred at approximately 12.15am on the M1 Southbound between junctions eight and nine.

The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The road is currently closed and gardaí have requested the services of forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area at the time in question and have camera footage (including dashcam footage) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.