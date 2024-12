A MAN IN his 20s was taken to hospital to receive medical treatment after gardaí responded to reports of a discharge of a firearm at a residence in Clondalkin last night.

His injuries are not life-threatening, a garda spokesperson said.

The incident occurred in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 at approximately 9.15pm.

The scene was examined by local Scenes of Crime during the night.

No arrests have been made at this time, and investigations are ongoing.