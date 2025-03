A MAN WAS stabbed on Henry Street in Dublin’s city centre this afternoon.

Gardaí responded to reports of an assault at around 1pm.

It’s understood that the incident began in the Ilac Shopping Centre before those involved went onto the street and finally into Foot Locker, the shoe shop.

Advertisement

A man in his 20s was taken to the Mater Misericordiae University Hospital for treatment of serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

It’s understood that no arrests were made.

Gardaí have done a technical examination of the scene and they say investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Niall O’Connor