A MAN IN his 50s has been hospitalised after being attacked by an XL Bully dog at a property in Crumlin, Dublin 12 yesterday evening.

The incident occurred shortly after 7:30pm. Gardaí were alerted to the incident and attended the scene.

The injured man was taken to St. James’s Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The dog has been removed by the Dog Warden, gardaí said. It is understood that the dog was a family dog.

On 1 February of this year, owning an XL Bully dog became illegal unless the owner has a Certificate of Exemption. Prior to this, it became illegal to import, breed, rehome or resell an XL Bully dog on 1 October 2024.

This was introduced following a series of serious incidents involving the dog breed in Ireland – including the death of 23-year-old Limerick woman Nicole Morey, who was mauled to death by her pets in June of last year.

Investigations are ongoing.