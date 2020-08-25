This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (60s) appears in court over fatal assault in Clontarf

A woman received fatal injuries after an assault on Sunday.

By Lauren Boland Tuesday 25 Aug 2020, 6:48 PM
16 minutes ago 2,387 Views No Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

A MAN IS appearing in court this evening following the fatal assault of a woman in Clontarf on Sunday evening.

The man, who is in his 60s, is appearing before the Dublin District Court.

Gardaí are investigating the assault which took place in a house in Kincora Court in Clontarf, in which a woman in her late 80s received fatal injuries.

The scene was preserved after the incident and the State Pathologist was notified.

The man appearing in court was arrested at the scene and detained in Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged.

Gardaí said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

