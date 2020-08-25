Man (60s) appears in court over fatal assault in Clontarf

A MAN IS appearing in court this evening following the fatal assault of a woman in Clontarf on Sunday evening.

The man, who is in his 60s, is appearing before the Dublin District Court.

Gardaí are investigating the assault which took place in a house in Kincora Court in Clontarf, in which a woman in her late 80s received fatal injuries.

The scene was preserved after the incident and the State Pathologist was notified.

The man appearing in court was arrested at the scene and detained in Clontarf Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

He has since been charged.

Gardaí said that investigations into the incident are ongoing.