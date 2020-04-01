Man (48) appears in court charged in connection with stabbing of his son at Cork bus stop

A 48-YEAR-old man has appeared in court charged in connection with a stabbing incident which left his son with serious injuries in hospital.

Leon Frahill, with an address at Harbour View, Cobh, Co Cork was charged with three offences at a sitting of Macroom District Court.

His son Gino, who is in his twenties, was found with stab injuries at a bus stop in Bandon in West Cork on Tuesday morning.

The charges are that on March 31, Frahill produced a knife while committing an offence of assault causing harm in the course of a fight.

He has been charged with engaging in a fight and producing a knife. He is also charged with causing his son Gino harm.

Garda Ciaran Leahy gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. Garda Leahy said when he formally charged Frahill at Bandon Garda Station he replied: “I accept.”

Sgt Brian Harte made no objection to bail in the case. However, a series of conditions were outlined to the court and to Judge John King.

These included that Frahill present himself to Youghal Garda Station three times a week.

He also has to reside at an address in Ardmore, Co Waterford and not move house without giving gardaí 24 hours written notice.

He must also stay out of west Cork except for court appearances. Frahill is also forbidden from making contact with his son Gino or his immediate family.

He must also have no contact with potential witnesses in the case.

Frahill also has to give gardaí his new mobile number have it fully charged and switched on at all times.

He has also had to surrender his passport. The case was adjourned until June 19. Free legal aid was granted in the case as the accused is unemployed.

He had incurred stab wounds. He was discovered by a passing paramedic who raised the alarm and assisted in his care.

He was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital, where he is said to be in a serious but stable condition.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information in relation to the incident to contact them at Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.