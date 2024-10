A MAN AGED in his teens arrested in connection to the seizure of a firearm and ammunition as well as a small quantity of drugs in Saggart yesterday has been charged.

Gardaí seized the items during a search operation of a residential premises yesterday.

All seized items are subject to forensic and ballistic analysis.

Yesterday, four other males, aged in their teens, 20s and 40s, were arrested and detained under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939 at Garda Stations in west Dublin.

They have since been released from the provisions of Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act, 1939 and files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The charged man is due to appear before Dublin District Court on Saturday morning.