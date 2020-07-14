Man (60s) seriously injured after lorry he was driving involved in collision with car and tractor

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was seriously injured after the lorry he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor and a car in Co Roscommon.

The collision happened at around 6.15pm yesterday on the N5 at Portaghard, Frenchpark.

A man in his early 60s was taken by air ambulance to University Hospital Galway with serious injuries after the lorry he was driving was involved in a collision with a tractor and a car.

The drivers of the tractor and car were uninjured.

Gardaí are appealing with any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam footage, and were travelling in the area at the time to make the footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.