THE TWIN SISTER of a young man who lost his partner and daughter in a horrific road traffic collision in Co Donegal has told how they are praying for him and the couple’s other daughter to pull through.

Mother and daughter Natalie and Ella McLaughlin were killed following a collision between a car and a van at Glentogher outside Carndonagh on Wednesday evening.

Ella, 6, died at the scene and her loving mother Natalie, who was in her 20s, passed away the following day at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

Natalie’s partner Tyrone Irwin and the couple’s other daughter Rhea-Rose, 2, are still being treated in hospital following their ordeal.

Today, Tyrone’s twin sister Shannon revealed that her brother is now out of the Intensive Care Unit where he is being treated at Altnagelvin Hospital in Derry.

Taking to social media, she thanked the hundreds of people who have sent messages of condolence and support to her and other extended family members of the victims.

“My twin brother has now moved out of ICU which is great, but it’s going to be a long road, he’s not out of the woods,” Shannon said.

“He’s stable at the moment, he’s conscious, (but) he’s got a lot of injuries.

“He knows how much support he has… it’s going to be a long road.”

Shannon also revealed that little Rhea-Rose, who is being treated at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, now has to undergo major surgery on her legs as a result of the crash.

She said, “My other wee niece is still in the ‘Royal’ and she is going to need surgery next week on her two wee legs… it’s just at this difficult time the support, the messages and all are much appreciated, there’s just so many to get back to.

“Things are just so… everything’s numb at the minute. We’re all still in shock, but I just want to let you know that we appreciate every single one of you every single message, thank you all so much again.”

Meanwhile, the funerals of the tragic Natalie and Ella will take place on Monday.

Hundreds of people are expected to attend both the wake and the funeral to pay their respects to the much-loved mother and daughter.

Natalie was a much-respected nurse in a local surgery in Carndonagh while little Ella was a senior infant pupil at St Patrick’s Girls National School, also in Carndonagh.

Their funeral mass will take place at 12pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Natalie and Ella are due to be removed to the home of Natalie’s parents Joanne and Danny McLaughlin, Church Road, Carndonagh.

The public has been invited to pay their respects tomorrow from 1-9pm and the heartbroken family have asked that all other times remain private including the morning of the funeral.

In their obituary notice, Natalie and Ella are described as the “much loved mother and sister of Rhea-Rose and cherished daughter and granddaughter of Joanne and Danny and adored sister and niece of Lara, Tiarnan and Ryan.

“Deeply regretted and sadly missed by their grandparents and great grandparents, Lynn and Anthony Noone and Margaret and Hugh McLaughlin, Natalie’s partner Tyrone, nieces and nephews, wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

“May Ella and Natalie Rest In Eternal Peace.”