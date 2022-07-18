Man jailed for four and a half months after assaulting his partner in 2020

A MAN WHO assaulted his partner, leaving her face swollen and bruised, has been sentenced to four and a half months in prison.

During the assault in his mother’s home, Piotr Konieczny (45) dragged his partner off a couch, pressed a foot on her arm and hit her in the face.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that he has since “reconciled” with his partner and that they are currently living together.

Konieczny, with a previous address at Whitehall Road West, Crumlin, but now residing in Portobello, Dublin 8, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at his previous address on September 26, 2020. He has one previous conviction for drink driving.

Garda Eoin Doyle told Simon Matthews BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question, a woman entered Crumlin Garda Station in a distressed manner and crying with swelling and bruising to her face. She told gardaí her partner had assaulted her.

Doyle said the victim told gardaí that when Konieczny returned from work that evening, they argued, and he punched her. Konieczny then pulled her off the couch, pressed a foot on her arm and hit her in the face.

Gardai arrested the accused man, who was sleeping at his then address, but questioning was suspended due to his intoxicated state.

In an interview with gardaí the following morning, he accepted there was a physical assault and that injuries were caused. When asked how it made him feel that his partner had bruises all over her face, he said “extremely sad”.

Konieczny claimed during the interview that his partner was trying to hit him. Doyle confirmed to the court that there was no evidence of any physical injury to Konieczny when he was arrested.

The garda agreed with Rebecca Smith BL, defending, that the victim subsequently went to a garda station and made two statements of withdrawal. He agreed that her client has since “reconciled” with the victim, and they are living together.

He agreed with counsel that her client expressed regret and remorse when interviewed by gardaí. He agreed that both Konieczny and the victim had consumed “quite a high amount” of alcohol that evening.

Judge Melanie Greally said, “obviously, this is very serious”, and that every incident of domestic violence “has to be regarded very seriously”. She said the court also has to consider future risk.

Judge Greally sentenced the accused to eight and a half months in prison but suspended the final four months under the condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour for twelve months post-release.

Konieczny must remain under the supervision of the probation services for twelve months post-release and engage with all requirements and services as directed by the probation services.