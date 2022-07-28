Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Thursday 28 July 2022
Advertisement

Man given 17 years for rape, assault and coercive control of woman during six-week relationship

Speaking outside court, Sinéad O’Neill, from Killybegs, Co Donegal said she was speaking out to show others that support was available.

By Fiona Ferguson and Declan Brennan Thursday 28 Jul 2022, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 10,247 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5827990
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A MAN WHO raped, assaulted and coercively controlled a woman in the course of a six week relationship has been jailed for 17 years.

On various occasions Dean Ward (36) sprayed Mace into the woman’s face, tied her up, choked her and then raped her, threatened her with a hammer and punched her in the face. He controlled her access to friends and family, took over her online banking and monitoring her whereabouts and her mobile phone and removed her contraceptive device as she slept.

At the Central Criminal Court this morning, Justice Kerida Naidoo suspended the final year of an 18 year sentence for the most serious rape offence. He imposed a four year term, to run concurrently, for an offence of coercive control, which has a maximum sentence of five years.

Speaking outside court Sinéad O’Neill, from Killybegs, Co Donegal said she was speaking out to show others that support was available. She said that she felt stuck in fear but that she received “amazing support” from the moment she reached out to gardai for help.

She said she hoped that her case would encourage anyone out there in an abusive relationship to seek help and confide in somebody. She said she believed that by getting Ward locked up she has saved other women from a similar ordeal.

Ward of Ballintlea, Hollyfort, Gorey, Wexford was previously jailed for four years for falsely imprisoning and assaulting a young mother in November 2015. Ward and that woman had met on the the internet dating website Plenty of Fish and Ward attack her on their third date in the woman’s own home.

Garda Superintendent Karen Duffy said the offence of coercive control is a relatively new one and she would encourage any women or men in an abusive relationship to come to gardai.

Ward, also known as Dean Alexander Fowkes, used a different name on first meeting his victim. He was convicted following a trial earlier this year of four counts of assault, false imprisonment, making a threat to kill, two counts of production of articles, three counts of rape and coercive control on dates between 11 June and 17 July in 2019.

The offences occurred over the course of a six week period between the woman meeting the man for the first time in May 2019 and his arrest by armed gardai at her home in July 2019. Ward does not accept the verdict of the jury and continues to maintain his innocence. He has been in custody since his arrest on 17 July 2019.

Mr Justice Naidoo noted that the rapes took place in a controlling relationship and that consent was not freely given. He said the woman’s acquiescence to sexual intercourse was secured by fear in circumstances where she was subjected to force before the rape or fear as a result of the cumulative effect of Ward’s behaviour over time.

He said the first offence of rape was aggravated by violence and extreme degradation. After a row Ward had broken into the woman’s home, punched her in the face and told he was going to kill her.

He took her upstairs and pulled out a knife which he used to cut up a towel and then he used the shreds to tie her up and began choking her from behind. Justice Naidoo said the woman believed she was going to die and she lost control of her bladder. Ward knew the woman had a particular fear of drowning and said he would do this.

The woman’s terror at this prospect was so great that she offered to take her own life by slitting her wrists, the judge said. Ward then raped her.

Justice Naidoo set a headline sentence of 18 years for this offence, the most serious of all the offending. He said there was virtually no mitigation but he suspended one year on condition that Ward obey the instructions of the Probation Service after his release.

He imposed lesser sentences on the other offences, all of which to run concurrently.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Fiona Ferguson and Declan Brennan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie