TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to a retired teacher and farmer who was killed in a collision in a supermarket carpark on Friday morning.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal incident in the Supervalu supermarket carpark in Fermoy Co Cork on Friday morning, Friday 18 October. The incident occurred at approximately 11:15am when two individuals were struck by a car.

One of these individuals, a man aged in his 90s, was pronounced deceased at the scene. He has been named locally as retired Primary school Principal and farmer Cal O’Keeffe (90) who was originally from Glanworth but had been living in Balyhooly.

Eyewitnesses said that moments before Mr O’ Keeffe was killed he saved the life of another woman by shoving her to safety out of the way of the oncoming car.

The second individual struck by the car, a woman aged in her 60s, has been taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for injuries believed to be serious. The driver of the car, a man aged in his 90s, received medical attention at the scene.

Paying tribute to Mr O’Keeffe, the local councillor in Glanworth, Fianna Fail Councillor Frank O’Flynn extended his deepest sympathy to the family. He said ‘’I knew him well he was a neighbour of mine. He will be a huge loss to the community’’.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Any pedestrians who were travelling in the environs of Courthouse Road, Fermoy Town, between 10.45am and 11.30am on Friday 18 October 2024 are asked to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area at these times are also asked to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fermoy Garda Station at 025 82100, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

No funeral arrangements have been made as yet for the father of four. He is survived by his wife Mary and children Marie, John, Martin and Noelle.Mr O’Keeffe becomes the 139th person to die on Irish roads this year.