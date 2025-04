A MAN WHO is believed to have fallen overboard when a boat got into difficulty off the coast is still missing.

A 999 call was received from the yacht last night by the Coast Guard Coordination centre in Dublin.

One man who was still aboard the vessel when help arrived was rescued.

The Coast Guard are currently coordinating a search for another man who they believe went overboard from the UK registered yacht, which was about 16 nautical miles south of Dunmore East in the Irish Sea.

The Coast Guard said that weather conditions are calm on the scene at present and Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin continues to coordinate resources in the area with Coast Guard helicopters R117 and R116.

A UK Coast Guard fixed wing, Dunmore Lifeboat, Kilmore Quay and Ballycotton Lifeboats are also involved in the search.