This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Tuesday 31 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man accused of murder of 11-year-old Limerick boy is sent forward for trial

Dillon was remanded in continuing custody to appear for trial at a date yet to be announced.

By David Raleigh Tuesday 31 Mar 2020, 4:43 PM
37 minutes ago 5,623 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5062973
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN CHARGED with the murder of a Limerick schoolboy has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Patrick Dillon (26), with an address at Dalgaish Park, Moyross, appeared before Limerick District Court this Tuesday morning. 

Dillon was first charged in court with the murder of 11-year old Brooklyn Colbert, on 8 November last year, the same day the victim was being laid to rest following his funeral mass held in Limerick city.

The boy’s body was found by gardaí in a relative’s home on a cul de sac, located off Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, on 3 November last year.

Gardaí have not disclosed details about how the boy died, and no evidence has yet been heard about the fatal injuries he sustained. 

Members of the boy’s family attended today’s court hearing, including his parents, Sonia Aylmer and Wayne Colbert.

The family brought a canvassed picture of Brooklyn wearing his beloved red Liverpool FC jersey, and placed it on a bench in front of them for the duration of the brief hearing.

Gardaí served a two-volume long Book of Evidence on the accused.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican, presiding, gave the accused an “alibi warning”, a standard practice when an accused person is sent for trial, telling him that if he intended to use alibi witnesses he would have to notify the State of these witnesses within a fourteen-day period from today’s date.

Dillon was remanded in continuing custody to appear for trial before the Central Criminal Court on a date yet to be announced.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie