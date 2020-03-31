Man accused of murder of 11-year-old Limerick boy is sent forward for trial

A MAN CHARGED with the murder of a Limerick schoolboy has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Patrick Dillon (26), with an address at Dalgaish Park, Moyross, appeared before Limerick District Court this Tuesday morning.

Dillon was first charged in court with the murder of 11-year old Brooklyn Colbert, on 8 November last year, the same day the victim was being laid to rest following his funeral mass held in Limerick city.

The boy’s body was found by gardaí in a relative’s home on a cul de sac, located off Shanabooley Road, Ballynanty, on 3 November last year.

Gardaí have not disclosed details about how the boy died, and no evidence has yet been heard about the fatal injuries he sustained.

Members of the boy’s family attended today’s court hearing, including his parents, Sonia Aylmer and Wayne Colbert.

The family brought a canvassed picture of Brooklyn wearing his beloved red Liverpool FC jersey, and placed it on a bench in front of them for the duration of the brief hearing.

Gardaí served a two-volume long Book of Evidence on the accused.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican, presiding, gave the accused an “alibi warning”, a standard practice when an accused person is sent for trial, telling him that if he intended to use alibi witnesses he would have to notify the State of these witnesses within a fourteen-day period from today’s date.

Dillon was remanded in continuing custody to appear for trial before the Central Criminal Court on a date yet to be announced.