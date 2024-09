A YOUNG MAN charged with carrying out arson attacks at five stores in Cork city on 25 February last has entered signed guilty pleas in the case.

Samuel Nunes Neto (24), of no fixed abode, first appeared before Cork District Court on 28 February last.

He was charged with five counts of causing criminal damage by fire three days earlier in Cork city centre. No figures were given in relation to the cost of the damage caused in the incident.

The impacted shops were in the Patrick Street, Half Moon Street, Opera Lane and Cornmarket Street area of Cork city and included outlets of TK Maxx, Superdry, Lifestyle Sports, Next and Boots.

The damage on the charges related to clothing at Superdry, Next and TK Maxx, the building structure and clothing at Lifestyle Sports, and damage to shelving, perfumes, cosmetics and toiletries at Boots.

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan previously told Judge Mary Dorgan that his client had made full admissions while in custody at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city.

Judge Dorgan directed that the accused receive all appropriate medical assistance during his time in custody. A psychiatric report was also requested.

Nunes Neto appeared in Cork District Court in person today. Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan said that his client was fit to plea and a certificate had been handed in to the court to that effect.

The DPP previously directed trial on indictment in the case.

Judge Dorgan remanded Nunes Neto in custody for sentencing on 29 October next at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court.