A JURY HAS been sworn at the Central Criminal Court to hear the trial of a 31-year-old who denies the unlawful killing of 74-year-old Tom Niland in Sligo after the accused is alleged to have entered the pensioner’s home as a trespasser and falsely imprisoned him.

Mr Niland (74) died on 30 September, 2023, more than 20 months after he suffered serious injuries following an alleged home invasion on 18 January, 2022.

John Irving of Shanwar, Foxford, Co Mayo today pleaded not guilty to unlawfully killing Mr Niland at Doonflynn, Skreen, Co Sligo.

It is further alleged that on 18 January, 2022 at Doonflynn Mr Irving entered Mr Niland’s home as a trespasser and caused him serious harm. He is further alleged to have intentionally or recklessly caused serious harm to Mr Niland and to have falsely imprisoned him.

Mr Irving pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Ms Justice Eileen Creedon swore a jury of eight women and four men to hear the trial, which the judge said is likely to last about two weeks.

The trial begins tomorrow.