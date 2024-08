A MAN HAS received “significant injuries” after being shot in the leg during an attack in Bangor, Co Down.

PSNI received reports shortly after midnight that a man had attended hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

It’s believed that he had been walking in the Ganaway Walk area a short time earlier prior to being attacked.

A PSNI spokesperson said enquiries are at an early stage and appealed for anyone with information in relation to this incident to make contact.

Police say they are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the shooting and who may have CCTV, dash-cam or mobile footage which could be of assistance.

Information can also be given anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and a report can be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form.