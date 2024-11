A SUSPECTED BURGLAR who had to be rescued after he got stuck in a Limerick chipper’s roof vent was charged in court today.

The man had to be extracted from the vent yesterday by firefighters attached to Limerick City and County Fire Service, using a Bronto skylift.

Advertisement

At Limerick District Court, Gardaí charged Jamal Hashemi, (41), with an address at Glenlara House, Mount Kennett Place, Limerick City, with one count of burglary at Superbites fast food premises, located at Dooradoyle, Limerick, on Wednesday, 6 November.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican granted Mr Hashemi bail despite garda objections from Garda Thomas McMahon, instructed by Sergeant Denis Waters, Roxboro Road.

Mr Hashemi was remanded on bail to appear before Limerick District Court for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions on 9 January, 2025.