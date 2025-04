YOU MAY HAVE seen the disruption that the new Minecraft film, based on the wildly popular video game, is causing in cinemas around the world and here in Ireland.

The viral TikTok trend has resulted in youngsters attending screenings of A Minecraft Movie causing commotion by shouting, throwing popcorn and drinks, clapping and loudly quoting lines from the film.

A number of cinemas are now issuing warnings to customers that disruptive behaviour will not be tolerated while the film is being shown.

As cinemagoers go wild, we thought we’d test your knowledge of all things Minecraft:

The Minecraft video game had its full release in 2011. When was it initially released as a tech test under development? Alamy Stock Photo 2007 2008

2009 2010 In 2014, Microsoft purchased Minecraft. How much did it cost? Alamy Stock Photo $1.5 billion $2 billion

$2.5 billion $3 billion There are five different game modes – which of these is NOT a game mode? Alamy Stock Photo Hardcore Mode Spectator Mode

Adventure Mode Crazy Mode You might have only heard of it because of the cinema controversy, but Minecraft is the best-selling game of all time. How many copies has it sold? Alamy Stock Photo 200 million 250 million

300 million 350 million Minecraft is a ‘sandbox game’ which means players have a high degree of freedom to explore and interact with the game world (think The Sims or GTA). One day in Minecraft is equivalent to what length of time in the real world. Alamy Stock Photo 20 minutes 30 minutes

60 minutes 90 minutes What was Minecraft nearly called? Alamy Stock Photo Craft World Voxel Land

Block Builder Cave Game Every 1 in 10,000 times you play Minecraft, the main menu displays a typo of the game’s title. What word does it show? Alamy Stock Photo Minceraft Micenraft

Mcineraft Minecratf What is the rarest item in Minecraft? Alamy Stock Photo Skeleton Horse Enchanted Golden Apple

The Ender Dragon Egg Netherite Hoe The Minecraft movie features Jack Black, Jason Momoa and Jennifer Coolidge. Which of these actors were originally due to star? Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo Will Ferrell Alamy Stock Photo Steve Carrell

Alamy Stock Photo John C. Reilly Alamy Stock Photo Adam Scott You may have seen the videos of young cinemagoers going wild during the movie. The appearance of what character sparks this wild reaction. Alamy Stock Photo Tropical Fish Trader Llama

Chicken Jockey Glow Squid