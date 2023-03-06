Man sent for trial after teenager died in crash between motorcycle and taxi

A MAN HAS been sent forward for trial accused of dangerous driving causing the death of a Dublin teenager following a collision between a motorcycle and a taxi.

Calvin Gilchrist, 19, a groundsman from Island Quay, East Wall, suffered serious injuries when his motorcycle was in a crash on Finglas Road in Glasnevin at around 10pm on 31 July 2021.

An ambulance rushed him to the Mater Hospital, but the young man was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

Investigating gardaí prepared a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

In January, Detective Inspector Ken Hoare charged Andres Grans De Lima Sores, 35, with an address in Glasnevin, Dublin, after he attended Mountjoy Garda Station by arrangement.

He faced his second appearance at Dublin District Court today when the prosecution served him with a book of evidence.

The DPP has directed trial on indictment.

Advertisement

Judge Bryan Smyth agreed to grant a return for trial order sending the accused forward for trial to the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, where the case will be listed for mention on 24 March.

He also acceded to a request from defence solicitor Tony Collier to grant legal aid for senior counsel representation because the case involved a fatality.

The accused was told to notify the prosecution if he intended to use an alibi in his defence.

He confirmed that he understood and signed the bail bond but has not yet indicated a plea.

The offence can, on conviction, result in a fine of up to €20,000 and imprisonment for up to 10 years.

At his first hearing on 19 January, Detective Inspector Hoare told the court that De Lima Sores “had no reply” when charged.

There was no objection to bail with conditions.

He has surrendered his passport to gardaí and must not apply for alternative travel documentation, and he has to notify gardaí in the event of an address change.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.