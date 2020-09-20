Man shot in paramilitary-style attack in Antrim

A MAN HAS been shot in a paramilitary-style attack in County Antrim.

Police Service of Northern Ireland said it received a report at 10.20pm last night that three men forced their way into a house in the Stranocum area and shot a man in his arms and legs.

The PSNI said: ”We are treating this brutal shooting as a paramilitary-style attack. This is despicable and should not happen in a civilised society.”

Police have begun an investigation and have urged anyone with any information to contact them.