A MAN WHO was killed in a workplace incident at Garda Headquarters in Dublin last year died as a result of multiple traumatic injuries after falling from a 30-feet height, an inquest has heard.

John (Jack) Hurley (73), a father of two from Meelick, Co Clare, suffered fatal injuries as a result of the accident at Garda HQ in Phoenix Park on 26 January, 2024.

A sitting of Dublin District Coroner’s Court on Monday heard Mr Hurley had fallen from a telecommunications mast located at Garda HQ while carrying out repair work to the structure.

It is understood he was working at a height of around 30 feet when the accident happened.

The deceased had regularly worked on masts in garda stations around the country for over 40 years.

In a written statement, a colleague of Mr Hurley, Norman Walsh, said he was working with the deceased when he fell from the mast.

Mr Walsh outlined how he had known the deceased for ten years and had formally identified the body of Mr Hurley to gardaí.

An inspector with the Health and Safety Authority, Brian Morris, applied for a six-month adjournment of the inquest under Section 25 (1) of the Coroners Act on the basis that criminal proceedings are being considered in the case.

Mr Morris told the coroner, Clare Keane, that the investigation into Mr Hurley’s death was still ongoing.

Dr Keane told counsel for the deceased’s family, Niamh Ó Donnabháin BL as well as Kate Ahern BL, counsel for Mr Hurley’s partner, Richella Walsh, that a postmortem had established the cause of his death as “multiple traumatic injuries.”

The coroner adjourned the case for further mention to July 14 for an update on the progress of the HSA investigation.