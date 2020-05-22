This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 22 May, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man suspected of fraudulently earning €260k in rent for properties he didn't own

The man was arrested by gardaí in Dublin today.

By Sean Murray Friday 22 May 2020, 3:49 PM
1 hour ago 14,058 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5105564
File photo
Image: PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: PA Images

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested by gardaí in Dublin suspected of fraudulently earning over a quarter of a million euro in rent payments for properties he didn’t own.

Gardaí from the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau made the arrest following a two-year investigation on foot of intelligence received from the Property Registration Authority (PRA).

The man is currently being detained under section four of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 in Terenure Garda Station.

Acting in a professional capacity, he is suspected of submitting false deeds to the PRA stating the ownership of two properties had transferred from one entity to a second entity.

An estimated €260,000 in funds was fraudulently claimed by people involved in this scam, from the collection of rent at these properties, gardaí said. 

As a result of this, the legitimate owners of the properties suffered a significant financial loss and did not financially benefit from the fraudulent claims.

In a statement, the Garda Press Office said: “This extensive investigation conducted by GNECB involved inquiries through Interpol in the UK, USA and Virgin Islands.

“A number of companies registered in these jurisdictions are believed to be connected to this investigation. To date, GNECB have conducted four search operations and seized over 480 exhibits in relation to the investigation.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Today’s arrest is the latest in a series of investigative tasks conducted by GNECB in relation to this matter. Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Órla Ryan

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie