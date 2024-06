AN 18-YEAR-OLD MAN charged over a petrol bomb attack at a building in Tallaght, Dublin, which was earmarked for asylum seekers, has been granted €3,000 bail with strict terms in the High Court.

Andy Donohue, Citywest View, Tallaght, is charged under the Criminal Damage Act on 21 May at St John’s House.

The incident, believed to have caused €20,000 worth of damages, happened at St John’s House, a then vacant property on High Street in Tallaght, Dublin 24.

He was denied bail at Tallaght District Court on 27 May but brought a fresh application before the High Court in Cloverhill today.

He did not address the court and faced a continued objection to bail. Garda Sergeant Gary Lynch agreed with Rachel Cadden BL, for the State, that it was based on a concern the accused could be a danger to the community.

He said the charge could carry a 10-year sentence on conviction. A file is to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution, and the sergeant expected further charges.

Justice Paul Burns was told that at the time of the incident, the building was being considered for asylum seekers and is now being used as an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre.

The court heard that emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 11 pm, and the Dublin Fire Brigade brought the blaze under control.

The sergeant, outlining the investigation, said, “an extensive CCTV trawl was carried out.”

Footage from St John’s House showed a male walking down High Street.

He appeared to have a backpack when he emerged from a housing estate on his way to the scene.

The court heard the male, who was not wearing gloves, threw a petrol bomb at a window, but it was deflected.

It was alleged he then used a hammer to smash glass and throw in another two petrol bombs. A female security guard was nearby inside and had to flee through an emergency exit.

The garda sergeant maintained there was video evidence of the accused’s movements. Officers later searched his address, but he was not present.

Advertisement

After contacting his mother, he came to the garda station that evening, and runners were seized as evidence.

The sergeant said the arresting officer, Garda Eoin Monahan, believed it was evident Donohue “had “a clear view on current immigration policy in Ireland”. A newspaper article about the incident was said to have been on the youth’s bed.

The garda believed the teen “had a certain amount of pride” over the damage caused.

The sergeant also alleged the defendant had cuts on his hand.

He agreed with defence counsel Aoife O’Leary that her client had no previous convictions, other charges, or drug issues.

Pleading for bail, counsel submitted that her client left school at 16 and started working as a general operative until he was let go in January. He had no income and did not apply for social welfare because he had been looking for employment.

The court heard Donohue lived with his mother and a sibling, and the family offered to lodge €2,000.

He was also supported in court by relatives and willing to comply with any conditions.

Justice Burns noted there was no suggestion that he would not turn up for trial in the objections to bail and that the young man had no criminal convictions, prosecutions pending or drug addictions issues.

He said the Garda fears were well-founded and that “clearly what is alleged here are actions that do, and did, endanger the lives and health of others.”

Ruling on the application, he granted bail but imposed strict conditions. He set the bond at €100 and ordered approval of an independent surety and a €3,000 lodgement.

The teenager will have to sign on twice daily from 9 am – 1 pm and 4 pm – 9 pm at Tallaght garda station, surrender his passport and not apply for travel documents, not leave the jurisdiction without the court’s consent, and not contact witnesses.

He was warned not to go within a kilometre of an IPAS centre, except when signing on at the garda station.

Donohue must obey a 9 pm – 7 am curfew, remain sober, provide gardai with his mobile phone number, remain contactable, and be locatable within 15 minutes.

Gardai will check his adherence to the terms, and the judge instructed them to immediately bring the accused back before the High Court if there were any breaches.

The youth, who has yet to indicate a plea, must remain in custody until the cash lodgement and will face his next hearing in the District Court later this month.