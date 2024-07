AN ALLEGED HOAXER is to stand trial accused of making a false bomb threat call to Government buildings and the Oireachtas.

“I didn’t order any bomb attacks on Government buildings or the Oireachtas on those dates,” Michael Murray, 53, told gardaí in response to his charges, Dublin District Court heard today.

Mr Murray, from Dublin but with a current address at the Midlands Prison, faces two charges under Section 12 (a) of the Criminal Law Act, 1976, alleging that he, on 3 July last year and the following day, “at Midlands Prison, Dublin Road, Portlaoise, Co Laois did knowingly, make a false report tending to give rise to apprehension for the safety of persons or property”.

He appeared before Judge Paula Murphy, who noted the evidence of arrest, charge and caution outlined by Detective Garda Joseph Heaphy from Pearse Street station.

The detective said the Director of Public Prosecutions had directed trial on indictment, and the defence said a book of evidence was required.

His solicitor, John Shanley, said Mr Murray was not making a bail application.

He was remanded in custody to appear again next Thursday.

Detective Garda Heaphy asked the accused to attend remotely via video link “for security reasons”.

Mr Shanley argued that his client was entitled to be brought to court and would attend in a peaceful manner.

“I don’t see why he should not be produced,” he added.

Judge Murphy said she would like to see the legislation on that issue when the case resumes on 25 July, and Mr Murray is expected to appear in person on that date.

Legal aid was granted to Mr Murray, who was dressed in a navy and white sweater and blue trousers and stood silently for most of the hearing.

Prosecutors must draft a book of evidence that must be served on the accused before the District Court judge grants a return-for-trial order transferring the case to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.