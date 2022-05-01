#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 1 May 2022
PSNI investigating after man and woman assaulted by three men in North Belfast

The incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

By Jane Moore Sunday 1 May 2022, 1:46 PM
1 hour ago 1,795 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5752800
Alexander Park Avenue, Belfast.
Image: Google Streetview
Alexander Park Avenue, Belfast.
Alexander Park Avenue, Belfast.
Image: Google Streetview

POLICE IN NORTHERN IRELAND are appealing for information in relation to an assault that happened in north Belfast on Friday.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, were reportedly attacked by three men in the Alexander Park Avenue of the city shortly after 11.30pm on Friday.

One of the men reportedly punched the man in the face and pushed the woman to the ground, before the group of men then kicked the man in the ribs.

The man was taken to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life threatening at this stage.

PSNI Inspector McCullagh said the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

“All three suspects were described as being in their early 20s and between 5’8″ and 6′ in height. One of the suspects was reported to be wearing a dark jacket and grey sweatpants, and another was reportedly also wearing a dark jacket,” the inspector said.

“Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as a sectarian hate crime.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident has been asked to contact the PSNI by calling 101, quoting reference number 353 of 30/04/22.

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

