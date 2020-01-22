This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 22 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Maria Bailey has said she's not running in the upcoming general election

In a statement, the outgoing Dún Laoghaire TD said the past few months had been “extremely difficult”.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 22 Jan 2020, 10:53 AM
1 hour ago 8,644 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4975054
File photo. Maria Bailey.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Maria Bailey.
File photo. Maria Bailey.
Image: Leah Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

OUTGOING FINE GAEL TD Maria Bailey has said she will not be contesting the upcoming general election.

The Dún Laoghaire TD pulls out of the race after a decision from her party in November to remove her from the Fine Gael general election ticket in the constituency.

Bailey had been under scrutiny since her compensation case for falling off a swing at the Dean Hotel in Dublin in 2015 came to light earlier in 2019.

Bailey was demoted following an internal review which found that she “overstated” the extent of her injuries.

In an RTÉ radio interview in May, she said the swing had not been properly supervised at the time of her fall.

Bailey has since withdrawn proceedings she filed against the Dean Hotel and was demoted by being removed as chairwoman of the Oireachtas Housing Committee.

The former local councillor could have contested for the seat she won in the 2016 general election but said in a statement this morning she would not do so. 

With today the deadline for candidates to register to be included on the ballot for the election on Saturday 8 February, Bailey confirmed today she was stepping aside.

Related Reads

22.01.20 Opinion: Young people don't vote? You may be right, but we might surprise you
22.01.20 Here's how much the main political parties are spending on Facebook ads
21.01.20 Who wants to be your TD? Meet the 2020 candidates with TheJournal.ie's election centre

“It is with great sadness that after 16 years as an elected representative in Dún Laoghaire, I will not be standing in this election,” she said.

“This is a role that I have been truly passionate, proud and humbled by. Both myself and my late father John Bailey enjoyed working for the people of Dún Laoghaire and it was a privilege to be their voice and public representative.

The past number of months have been extremely difficult for me both privately and politically, and there are a number of people I would like to thank for their kindness and support. 

With reporting from Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie