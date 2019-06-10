Appeal for information on girl (10) last seen when she left for school in Dublin this morning

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are appealing for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of missing 10-year-old Maria Thorgaard Sonne.

Maria Thorgaard Sonne Source: Garda Press Office

Maria was last seen by her family when she left her home for school in Dublin 8 at approximately 9am this morning.

She was reported missing by family members to gardaí this evening.

Maria is described as approximately 4’11″ in height, of slim build with long dark hair and green eyes.

Source: Garda Press Office

When last seen she was wearing a grey school jumper with a red stripe around the neck, grey school skirt, grey socks and pink runners, a black coat and carrying backpack with a floral pattern.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kevin Street Garda Station 01 666 9400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.