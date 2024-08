SINGER MARIAH CAREY has announced that both her mother and sister died on the same day at the weekend. She announced the news in an exclusive interview with People Magazine.

The cause of death of her mother Patricia, 87, and her sister Alison, 63, are as of yet unknown.

Advertisement

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.” said Carey in an exclusive statement to PEOPLE.

Her mother Patricia was a classically trained vocalist of Irish descent.

Carey rose to fame in 1990 with her self-titled debut album and became the only artist to have their first five singles reach number one on the US Billboard Hot 100 chart.

She is one of the best-selling artists of all time, with over 220 million records sold worldwide.