A NEW TV series based on Marian Keyes’s Walsh family novels will air on RTÉ late next year.

RTÉ today announced that a six-part drama called The Walsh Sisters will hit screens in autumn 2025.

It will be directed by Ian Fitzgibbon and produced by London-based Cuba Pictures and Irish-based Metropolitan Films International, in association with the BBC and Screen Ireland.

RTÉ commissioned the series and it will first launch on RTÉ, followed by BBC.

Set in their Dublin hometown, The Walsh Sisters will follow the lives of Anna, Rachel, Maggie, Claire and Helen as they navigate their late 20s and 30s.

The series is billed as a ‘comedy about serious things — a pacey, brutally honest and uncompromisingly funny exposé of the realities of being an Irish sister’.

An RTÉ spokesperson said their “DNA, history and shared love of power ballads keep the Walsh sisters together in the face of heartbreak, grief, addiction and parenthood”.

The series is based on five of the Walsh Family novels by Marian Keyes, who was named the 2022 Author of the Year at the British Book Awards.

Since her first novel was published in 1995, more than 39 million copies of Keyes’ books have been sold around the world and they have been translated into 36 languages.

The series will shoot early next year and Keyes said she is “beside myself” at the “exciting” announcement.

“I love the scripts; they’ve really kept the spirit of the books,” said Keyes.

“It’s been almost impossible to keep this a secret and it’s a great feeling that the news is now out in the world.”

RTÉ are the executive producers of the series and David Crean, Head of Drama at RTÉ, said it’s “beyond exciting to be able to announce that The Walsh Sisters is going into production”.

Dublin-based screenwriter and author Stefanie Preissner is leading the writing team with four episodes, and Crean said Preissner has “brilliantly captured and re-imagined Keyes’s world”.

Preissner herself said it was “an honour to be asked to adapt Marian’s amazing books”.

“Rachel’s Holiday was the first book I ever bought with my own money, and she has lived in my heart since that day,” said Preissner.

“I cannot wait for everyone to see the magic we are making”.